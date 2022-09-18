KOA Archery Day returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Break out the bow and arrow.

Kids of all ages gathered at the KOA Holiday campgrounds in Bowling Green on Saturday for the annual KOA Archery Day. They learned and practiced how to shoot targets for hours early in the morning. Their successful efforts culminated in learning how to shoot a 3-D deer.

ESPN Radio 102.7 host Brian Webb helped organize the event with KOA. He says the biggest takeaway he wants kids to have is to remember that there’s much more out there than there is on digital devices.

“We want to get them into the outdoors to do things that don’t involve their faces being down. We want to see their faces up seeing the world,” Webb said.

11-year-old Carson Bates of Allen County has been involved in archery for several years now. This marks her first time at the event, and she says her biggest joy is seeing other peers enjoying the archery.

“I see my friends excited. If they shoot well, they get excited and I know how they feel, so it’s great,” Bates said.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildfire assisted the event organizers and participants.

