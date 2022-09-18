Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport

The small plane went off the runway and crashed into a hanger, officials said.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed at the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Sevierville.

Around 12 p.m., the plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into the hangar. Four people were on board, but officials said there were no serious injuries and no fires reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

WVLT News has reached out to NTSB officials for more information.

