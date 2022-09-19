Authorities search for brother of victim shot in Warren County

WCSO search for shooting suspect
WCSO search for shooting suspect(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of shooting his brother earlier today.

Officials say the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road. A relative drove the gunshot victim to River Place where first responders met them and then transported the victim to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as the victim’s brother, Aaron Nickel who is still at large.

Nickel could be driving a black 1994 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, without registration plates and may also be in the company of a woman identified as Jillian Carnes.

If observed, contact WCSO immediately and do not attempt to approach. Call (270) 842-1633 with any information.

WCSO searching for Aaron C. Nickel- suspect in shooting investigation.
WCSO searching for Aaron C. Nickel- suspect in shooting investigation.(WCSO)

