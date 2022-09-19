BGHS to start final phase of school construction

Bowling Green High School enters final phase of construction
By Sarah Walters
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School has entered its final phase of construction.

The overall improvements to the school began in 2018, with projects meant to increase natural light in classrooms, improve student traffic flow, and create a dynamic learning environment.

The last phase will include a new commons area for students, a publication lab and a library.

“We are on a great pace. As far as construction is concerned, the target date is August 2023, to be open next school year,” said Bowling Green High School’s principal Kyle McGraw, “Alliance has done a great job for us. Our Board of Education has done a great job supporting this project, and we are on schedule to be completed by then.”

For more construction updates, or to stay informed on Bowling Green High School happenings, visit the Bowling Green High School website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO search for shooting suspect
Authorities search for brother of victim shot in Warren County
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
The witnesses who found the victim's body say they are thinking of her family during this...
Woman killed when own dog attacked her while walking it, Canadian police say
Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Day one of Michael Carneal parole hearings wraps up

Latest News

Bowling Green woman reminisces about singing for Queen Elizabeth II
Bowling Green woman reminisces about singing for Queen Elizabeth II
Jamie’s Shot is an annual golf scramble held in memory of Kentucky Kids on the Block Co-founder...
Jamie’s Shot raising money for Kentucky Kids on the Block
Seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died earlier this year in the care of a Louisville foster...
Death of Lexington boy in foster care ruled homicide
Michael Carneal in a WAVE News archive photo.
Victims of 1997 Kentucky school shooting mixed on shooter’s parole request