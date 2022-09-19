BGHS to start final phase of school construction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School has entered its final phase of construction.

The overall improvements to the school began in 2018, with projects meant to increase natural light in classrooms, improve student traffic flow, and create a dynamic learning environment.

The last phase will include a new commons area for students, a publication lab and a library.

“We are on a great pace. As far as construction is concerned, the target date is August 2023, to be open next school year,” said Bowling Green High School’s principal Kyle McGraw, “Alliance has done a great job for us. Our Board of Education has done a great job supporting this project, and we are on schedule to be completed by then.”

For more construction updates, or to stay informed on Bowling Green High School happenings, visit the Bowling Green High School website.

