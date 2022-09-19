BGWC Disaster Recovery to hold tornado recovery events

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green, Warren County Disaster Recovery will hold two tornado recovery events in September.

One will be at Jennings Creek Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 2617 Russellville Road at doors 15 and 16 at the car rider loop.

The other event will be at SOKY Marketplace at 636 Center Street from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

A meal will be provided and advice will be given on insurance issues, construction help, basic needs, mental and spiritual health, trees and debris clean-up and other tornado needs.



