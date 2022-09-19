Jamie’s Shot raising money for Kentucky Kids on the Block

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Country Club was the host for Jamie’s Shot. Gerald’s Printing is the title sponsor for this event.

Jamie’s Shot is an annual golf scramble held in memory of Kentucky Kids on the Block Co-founder Jamie Gaddie Higgins. Thirty six teams of four played in the scramble with the proceeds raising that will allow Kentucky Kids on the Block to continue offering free programming to local schools. There was also a 50/50 raffle as well as hole contests sponsored by local businesses. Breakfast and lunch was provided to all in attendance by Wild Eggs.

The mission of Kids on the Block is to provide education and prevention through the use of puppetry for children and the community. The puppet programs help children talk about difficult issues such as Child Abuse, Bereavement, Bullying, Substance Abuse, and other topics.

Kentucky Kids on the Block was founded in 1985 by Jamie Gaddie Higgins and Alice Kummer. Jamie took her daughter, Heather, to a Spina Bifida Association Christmas party. Nashville Kids on the Block performed their “Accepting Differences” program. Heather, who has spina bifida, reacted in such a positive way, her mother reached out to her friend, Alice, about starting their own puppet troupe in Bowling Green.

The golf scramble began in 1999, after Jamie Gaddie Higgins lost her battle with cancer.

