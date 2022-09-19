Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week.

Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah.

In one of the few interviews he has given since then, he told the Courier Journal in 2002 that he was suffering from delusions and paranoia.

Carneal’s parole hearing starts Monday with testimony from his victims.

On Tuesday, Carneal will make his case for release.

If the board rules against him, they can decide how long Carneal should wait before his next opportunity to seek parole.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

