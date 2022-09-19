Officials to hold town halls on foster care system

(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials are holding four virtual town halls this month in an effort to improve Kentucky’s foster care system.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says anyone interested in making the system better is encouraged to attend one of the regional meetings, which are being hosted by Citizen Foster Care Review Boards.

The first meeting on Sept. 19 will be held for residents of Bullitt, Fayette and Jefferson counties.

A meeting on Sept. 21 will be for residents of Central Kentucky, a meeting on Sept. 27 will be for residents of Western Kentucky and a meeting on Sept. 30 will be for residents of Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The witnesses who found the victim's body say they are thinking of her family during this...
Woman killed when own dog attacked her while walking it, Canadian police say
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
WKU student arrested following WKU bomb threat; construction-related device found on campus
NEW DETAILS: WKU student released on bond after arrested for bomb threat
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport

Latest News

BGWC Disaster Recovery to hold tornado recovery events
Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
Isom couple hosts wedding
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood