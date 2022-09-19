Report: ‘Stormy’ weather reported prior to deadly chopper crash at Mammoth Cave National Park

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report regarding a fatal helicopter crash from earlier this month.

The pilot, 69-year-old David Stone of Louisville, TN had purchased the helicopter in St. Louis and he asked a friend to fly it on a multi-leg flight to Knoxville where it would be based.

According to the preliminary crash report, the third leg of the trip was intended to depart the airport in Sturgis, Kentucky, for Glasgow Municipal Airport. Several witnesses in Sturgis apparently stated the weather in the surrounding area was ‘stormy.’

“They tried to convince the pilot to wait a day or two for the weather to improve. The pilot did not want to wait and departed for GLW with his wife,” the report states.

Around thirty minutes later, Stone returned to the departure airport and dropped off his wife. She took a private plane back home and he departed again for Glasgow.

When Stone did not arrive later that evening, she reported him missing. The wrecked helicopter and his body were located two days later in Mammoth Cave National Park near the southern boundary.

