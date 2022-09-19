Summer ends with a summer feel

Fall arrives on cue Thursday
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain teased Bowling Green earlier today before sunshine returned. The sun along with higher humidity will make for a hot finish to summer!

No rain for awhile

Temperatures will warm well into the 90s each of the next two days. Humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s at times. On Thursday, a cold front arrives with no rain but a turn in our winds to the North. This ushers in much cooler and drier air for the end of the week. Our next decent shot at rain shows up Sunday. Temperatures will be more seasonable down the stretch.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 93. Low 69. Winds E at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 67. Winds SW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 76. Low 49. Winds N at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 59

Record High: 100 (1925)

Record Low: 36 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 2.24″ (-0.09″)

Yearly Precip: 35.49″ (-1.61″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:47 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 /Small Particulate Matter: 44)

Mold Count: Moderate (6518 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 8.4 (Moderate - Ragweed)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Some AM fog, then sunny and warm later!