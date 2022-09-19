BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Get set to sweat in the final days of Summer!

A summer time feel for Monday! (WBKO)

Look for lots of sunshine as we continue through the start of the work week. It gets even warmer in the days ahead, as a massive ridge of high pressure builds over the region. Even mid/upper 90s are likely Wednesday before a weak cold front arrives for the first day of Fall (Thursday), taking the edge off the heat toward week’s end. We’ll see temperatures peak in the upper 70s and low 80s beyond Thursday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms roll back in for Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Stray shower possible, then sunny. High 91. Low 70. Winds S at 9 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 93. Low 69. Winds SW at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 96. Low 65. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 59

Record High Today: 100 (1925)

Record Low Today: 36 (1903)

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 6:47 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.21″ (+0.33″)

So Far This Year: 35.46″ (-1.19″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: 10.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

