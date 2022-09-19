Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert

Officers arrived at the scene and found a body, later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, inside a suitcase. (Source: azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A woman riding a bike in an Arizona desert made a gruesome discovery Saturday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a body was found in a suitcase.

A neighbor said the bicyclist posted on the Next Door app that she saw something disturbing, AZ Family reported.

She went back to the area when there was more daylight and said she found a knee and head sticking out of a suitcase.

Authorities later identified the woman as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Details about her death have not been disclosed.

An investigation is underway to learn more about what happened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The witnesses who found the victim's body say they are thinking of her family during this...
Woman killed when own dog attacked her while walking it, Canadian police say
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
WKU student arrested following WKU bomb threat; construction-related device found on campus
NEW DETAILS: WKU student released on bond after arrested for bomb threat
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport

Latest News

Aerial footage on Monday shows homes underwater in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona struck.
RAW: Homes swamped by Hurricane Fiona
US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a...
Trial to start for sailor accused of igniting Navy warship
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico
This image from the FBI shows Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped by the Taliban. He has...
Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Gov. Beshear working to bring hydrogen investments, jobs to Kentucky