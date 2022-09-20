Adairville fifth grader trains beagles for competition

By William Battle
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The keen sense of smell that a beagle has makes them the best hunting companions. At just ten years old, Gracie Yates has been training the dogs for the past two years and recently competed in her first competition on September 18.

The Small Pack Option trial held in Georgetown, Ky saw her and her one year old beagle Prince on the trail of a rabbit. “My dog competes and he goes against 20 different dogs and then they all go into the field at the same time. They basically hunt for the rabbit and try chase the rabbit until the rabbit either goes into a hole or they lose the rabbit,” she said.

While out in the field, the dogs are judged on their ability to search and explore; pursue and keep control of a trail; adaptability to changes in scenting conditions and many other criteria.

Her father, Steven Carnithan, said “I’m very proud of her. She learns very quickly and has a really good understanding of what’s going on out there.” It was Carnithan that got Gracie into training beagles at their family business.

Her goal is to have a field champion beagle and eventually become a judge herself.

