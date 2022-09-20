BGPD has issued a “Golden” alert for woman requiring medication

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have issued a “Golden” alert for a woman with a medical condition that requires medication.

They are looking for 24-year-old Jasmine Welman.

Police say she was last seen in the area of the 500 block of US 31 W. By-pass.

She was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, unknown color shorts, and flip-flops.

Welman apparently left the area with a bald, male subject in a red pick-up truck who appeared to be a stranger.

(Story continues below photos)

Person of interest in "Golden" alert (Bowling Green Police Department)

Red truck of interest in "Golden" alert (Bowling Green Police Department)

If you have any information, please call (270) 393-4000.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.