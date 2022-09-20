BGPD has issued a “Golden” alert for woman requiring medication
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have issued a “Golden” alert for a woman with a medical condition that requires medication.
They are looking for 24-year-old Jasmine Welman.
Police say she was last seen in the area of the 500 block of US 31 W. By-pass.
She was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt, unknown color shorts, and flip-flops.
Welman apparently left the area with a bald, male subject in a red pick-up truck who appeared to be a stranger.
If you have any information, please call (270) 393-4000.
