BGPD looking for porch pirate caught on camera
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera.
They released footage from someone’s Ring door camera, where a man is seen riding a bike up to the front door, taking a package, and riding away.
Police say there is a possibility additional cases are linked to this incident.
If you know who this is, or have additional video of this alleged porch pirate, call Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4000.
