BGPD looking for porch pirate caught on camera

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera.

They released footage from someone’s Ring door camera, where a man is seen riding a bike up to the front door, taking a package, and riding away.

Police say there is a possibility additional cases are linked to this incident.

If you know who this is, or have additional video of this alleged porch pirate, call Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4000.

PORCH PIRATE ALERT! We need your help identifying this subject. If you know who this is or have additional video to add, please call (270) 393-4000. There is a possibility we have additional cases linked to this incident. As always, we appreciate the public's help.

Posted by The Bowling Green Police Department on Monday, September 19, 2022

