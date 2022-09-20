Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and other drug trafficking related offenses.

The sentencing was announced on Sept. 20, by the U.S. States Attorney’s Office.

Officials say from October 2019 to Nov. 18, 2020, Dimitri Hill conspired to possess and distribute over 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as also being charged with aiding in the possession of 1,325.19 grams of methamphetamine in March and October of 2020.

Hill, a convicted felon, also possessed a nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol, on Aug. 19, 2019.

Court documents also say he had previously been convicted of second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary on March 16, 2012 in the Warren Circuit Court.

Hill was also sentenced to five years of supervised release upon completion of his term of imprisonment.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, and the Kentucky State Police.

There is no parole in the federal system.

