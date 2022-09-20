Bowling Green man charged after investigations into relationship with former foster child

Marlon Jackson
Marlon Jackson(Warren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing rape charges following an investigation.

Marlon Jackson, 46, was charged with third-degree rape and unlawful transaction with a minor.

The arrest comes after a 16-year-old female juvenile was interviewed by the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center in July.

She told interviewers that she had a previous sexual relationship with her foster parent, later determined to be Jackson, according to police citations.

The juvenile had been removed from the foster parents’ custody due to allegations from another juvenile.

The girl said she had video evidence of the encounters, which she gave to police, which Jackson’s wife also confirmed was him due to recognizing a tattoo on the man in the video.

Jackson declined to be interviewed without his attorney and was arraigned Tuesday morning.

