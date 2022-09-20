KSP issue Golden Alert for missing Monticello woman

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for Amy Marie Green.

She was last seen in Hopkinsville at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Sept. 18.

Green is described as white female, age 45, with brown hair. There is no known clothing description at this time, other than she is possibly wearing gray capri pants.

Officials say she has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, and may be attempting to return to Monticello, Kentucky.

If you know anything about where Green may be, or see anyone fitting the description, call Kentucky State Police at (270) 676-3313.

