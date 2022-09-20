Mild to start, but we’re humid and HOT later

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures through this morning will flirt with the upper 60s and low 70s. Some clouds will stick around through midday to limit heating, but expect mainly sunny skies later this afternoon.

We’re humid and HOT later
We’re humid and HOT later(WBKO)

We will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs still expected to be in the low 90s later. The warmest day of the week comes Wednesday, we’re tracking a high of 96 by then! Nonetheless, it’ll be HOT and HUMID the next 2 days. Dew points drop by Thursday and Friday, so outdoor conditions will feel more comfortable. A BIG drop in temperatures is expected by Thursday, which is the first day of Fall! Highs will only make it to the upper 70s by then! Rain is back in the forecast as we close out the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 93. Low 69. Winds E at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 67. Winds SW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 76. Low 49. Winds N at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 58

Record High Today: 98 (1925)

Record Low Today: 40 (1903)

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 6:47 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.03″

So Far This Month: 2.24″ (-0.09″)

So Far This Year: 35.49″ (-1.61″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 7.8 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO search for shooting suspect
Authorities search for brother of victim shot in Warren County
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
Seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died earlier this year in the care of a Louisville foster...
Death of Lexington boy in foster care ruled homicide
Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos
Preliminary report released for deadly chopper crash from earlier this month.
Report: ‘Stormy’ weather reported prior to deadly chopper crash at Mammoth Cave National Park

Latest News

Fall arrives on cue Thursday
Summer ends with a summer feel
A summer time feel for Monday!
A summer time feel for Monday!
Temps go from warm to HOT this week!
A Sunny Sunday!
90s make a comeback next week
A Very Warm Weekend!