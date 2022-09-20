Mild to start, but we’re humid and HOT later

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures through this morning will flirt with the upper 60s and low 70s. Some clouds will stick around through midday to limit heating, but expect mainly sunny skies later this afternoon.

We’re humid and HOT later (WBKO)

We will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs still expected to be in the low 90s later. The warmest day of the week comes Wednesday, we’re tracking a high of 96 by then! Nonetheless, it’ll be HOT and HUMID the next 2 days. Dew points drop by Thursday and Friday, so outdoor conditions will feel more comfortable. A BIG drop in temperatures is expected by Thursday, which is the first day of Fall! Highs will only make it to the upper 70s by then! Rain is back in the forecast as we close out the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 93. Low 69. Winds E at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 67. Winds SW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 76. Low 49. Winds N at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 58

Record High Today: 98 (1925)

Record Low Today: 40 (1903)

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 6:47 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.03″

So Far This Month: 2.24″ (-0.09″)

So Far This Year: 35.49″ (-1.61″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 7.8 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

