One More Hot, Humid Day!

Temps take a tumble Thursday
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was our second day in a row of 90 degree heat. We’ll have one more day with 90s Wednesday before fall arrives with falling temperatures Thursday!

Heat index near 100 Wednesday

Wednesday will be a scorcher! Highs will reach the mid 90s with heat indices near 100 in the afternoon. On Thursday, a cold front arrives with clouds and a few stray showers possible, mainly in the morning. Autumn arrives officially at 8:03 pm Thursday night, and just as it does, much cooler, drier air takes over! Many areas will wake up to upper 40s Friday morning. The work week will finish with beautiful weather Friday.

The weekend starts dry Saturday before our next good shot of rain Sunday. Another round of cool, dry air follows for early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 67. Winds SW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower possible. High 76. Low 49. Winds N at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 74. Low 51. Winds E at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 95

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 98 (1931)

Record Low: 40 (1916)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.24″ (-0.20″)

Yearly Precip: 35.49″ (-1.72″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:46 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 /Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Mold Count: Moderate (6518 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 9.0 (Moderate - Ragweed)

