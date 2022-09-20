Walk For Suicide Prevention To Take Place In Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Bowling Green Kentucky Suicide Prevention are hosting the Out Of The Darkness Walk on October 9.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.

It unites communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

The community walk begins at 1:00 P.M. at Ephram White Park on Sunday, October 9.

For more information, you can contact Katelyn Simpson at Bowlinggreenootd@gmail.com or you can learn more on how to register or donate on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.

