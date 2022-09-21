Autumn - and Autumn air - invades Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was day 3 of our ongoing late season heat wave. But a game-changing cold front arrives first thing Thursday morning with sweeping changes!

A small shot of rain this weekend

On Thursday, a cold front arrives with clouds and a few stray showers possible, mainly in the morning. Autumn arrives officially at 8:03 pm Thursday night, and just as it does, much cooler, drier air takes over! Many areas will wake up to upper 40s Friday morning. The work week will finish with beautiful weather Friday.

A weak system arrives over the weekend with a small chance for a few showers. The weekend will not be a washout, however. Another round of cool, dry air follows for early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: AM Clouds. A stray shower possible. Much cooler. High 76. Low 47. Winds N at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 72. Low 53. Winds E at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. High 80. Low 65. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 97

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 58

Record High: 100 (1931)

Record Low: 37 (1922)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.24″ (-0.32″)

Yearly Precip: 35.49″ (-1.84″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 45 /Small Particulate Matter: 45)

Mold Count: Moderate (6998 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen: 8.0 (Moderate - Ragweed)

