BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments

BGPD says this man is the peeping suspect
BGPD says this man is the peeping suspect(BGPD Facebook)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of a man that has been caught on camera peeping into windows and attempting to get into homes and apartments.

Police say the homes and apartments are typically owned by college students.

WKU also sent an alert to students and families to be aware of this man.

If you see this man, call 911 and go to a safe place inside your home.

