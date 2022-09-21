Crime Stoppers: Checks stolen from church

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating the theft of several checks from a local church.

Police say after the checks were stolen, several of them were altered and fraudulently cashed.

Surveillance footage from August 1, 2022 shows a silver Honda Odyssey enter the church parking lot and pull up to the mailbox.

A suspect is then seen removing items from the mailbox. He appears to be wearing a white ball cap.

The suspect’s silver Honda Odyssey appears to have damage to the passenger side door.

