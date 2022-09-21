Crime Stoppers: Checks stolen from church

A suspect is seen removing items from the mailbox.
A suspect is seen removing items from the mailbox.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating the theft of several checks from a local church.

Police say after the checks were stolen, several of them were altered and fraudulently cashed.

Surveillance footage from August 1, 2022 shows a silver Honda Odyssey enter the church parking lot and pull up to the mailbox.

A suspect is then seen removing items from the mailbox. He appears to be wearing a white ball cap.

The suspect’s silver Honda Odyssey appears to have damage to the passenger side door.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
Marlon Jackson
Bowling Green man charged after investigations into relationship with former foster child
Kentucky State Police
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison
Accident
Roadway cleared after accident on Happy Valley Road
BGPD says this man is the peeping suspect
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments

Latest News

BGPD says this man is the peeping suspect
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments
Marlon Jackson
Bowling Green man charged after investigations into relationship with former foster child
Owensboro baseball umpire speaks out about mid-game assault
Owensboro baseball umpire speaks out about mid-game assault
Seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry died earlier this year in the care of a Louisville foster...
Lexington boy’s death in state-contracted treatment facility sparks lawsuit