Glasgow Traffic Alert: Part of Happy Valley Rd. closed due to collision
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Barren County Emergency Management has sent a traffic alert due to a motor vehicle collision.
Happy Valley Road is closed at the 8000 block in Glasgow.
The roadway will be closed for reconstruction for roughly 4 hours.
Drivers are asked to please use an alternate route, and stay away from this area.
Detour instructions: Use Old Happy Valley Road over to 31W for a detour both ways.
