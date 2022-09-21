Glasgow Traffic Alert: Part of Happy Valley Rd. closed due to collision

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Barren County Emergency Management has sent a traffic alert due to a motor vehicle collision.

Happy Valley Road is closed at the 8000 block in Glasgow.

The roadway will be closed for reconstruction for roughly 4 hours.

Drivers are asked to please use an alternate route, and stay away from this area.

Detour instructions: Use Old Happy Valley Road over to 31W for a detour both ways.

We will update this story as more details come in.

