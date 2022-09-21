BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Summer will be making a grand exit for the last day of summer. It’s already a mild and humid start to the day with temperatures in the 70s this morning!

Hot and humid for the last day of summer

Today will be a scorcher! Highs will reach the mid 90s with heat indices near 100 in the afternoon. On Thursday, a cold front arrives with clouds and a few stray showers possible, mainly in the morning. Autumn arrives officially at 8:03 pm Thursday night, and just as it does, much cooler, drier air takes over! Many areas will wake up to upper 40s Friday morning. The work week will finish with beautiful weather Friday.

The weekend starts dry Saturday before our next good shot of rain Sunday. Another round of cool, dry air follows for early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 67. Winds SW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower possible. High 76. Low 49. Winds N at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 74. Low 53. Winds E at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 58

Record High Today: 100 (1931)

Record Low Today: 37 (1927)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:44 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.24″ (-0.20″)

So Far This Year: 35.49″ (-1.72″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 7.8 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.