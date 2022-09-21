Kevon Lawless found guilty on all counts for murder of 3-year-old girl, her father

FILE: Kevon Lawless in court
FILE: Kevon Lawless in court(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After five days of trial and hours of deliberation, Kevon Lawless was found guilty on all charges in connection to the death of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles back in August 2020.

A jury found Lawless guilty of two counts of murder and one count of burglary on Wednesday night.

Jury deliberations resumed for the Lawless trial on Wednesday evening after an alternate juror was brought in.

Judge McKay Chauvin discussed with jurors on Wednesday if they felt their deliberations could be impartial after one juror claimed they heard about a Evan Ross’ arrest following his testimony on Monday.

Ross was charged with perjuring himself as he recalled moments the day he drove Lawless to Waddles’ home the day Waddles was murdered.

PREVIOUS STORIES

One juror was excused following the discussion, which led to an alternate juror being called in to court.

Chauvin said to jurors that deliberations will need to start over once the alternate is called in.

Deliberations resumed around 8 p.m. A decision was reached around an hour and a half later.

Closing arguments for the trial ended Wednesday. Lawless’ attorneys argued argued investigation fell short by officials after not following leads or collecting DNA evidence, while prosecutors argue the evidence provided shows Lawless as connected to the crime.

The Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said the penalty phase of the trial will begin on Sept. 22.

