Section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green to temporarily close for utility project

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green Municipal Utilities project is expected to temporarily close another section of U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green next week.

The project will close the U.S. 31-W Bypass from U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue to E. 10th Street.

The closure will take place from 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 to the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30.

The closure will be removed for the weekend and put back in place from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 to the afternoon Friday, Oct. 7.

Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be maintained as much as possible, however, local traffic may have to use the alleyways for access.

Motorists should expect heavy traffic, delays, and should seek an alternate route if possible.

Message boards to warn motorists will be placed.

The U.S. 31-W Bypass has been closed from U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue to E. 15th Avenue, but that section is expected to reopen by the end of this week.

