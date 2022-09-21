Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night.

David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.

The wreck happened just after 8 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police when Singh Gill, 28, of Fresno, California, was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor-Trailer southbound on Happy Valley Road.

Police said Gill failed to see a vehicle slowing to make a left turn in front of him, and swerved left into the northbound lane to miss it where he hit a 2005 GMC Yukon head on.

Hayes was identified as the operator of the GMC Yukon and both Katie and Daniel were passengers in the vehicle.

Two other passengers in the GMC , 20-year-old Roseanne Yoder, of Horse Cave, and a juvenile, were also injured and flown by Air Methods to Vanderbilt University Hospital where they are now listed in stable condition.

The investigation is being led by Trooper Bo Hubbard. He was assisted at the scene by Barren County EMS, Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Cave City Fire Department, Park City Fire Department, Air Methods, Barren County Emergency Management, Barren County Coroner’s Office, and KSP personnel.

