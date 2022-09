FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic is backed up on Interstate 65 Southbound following a crash.

The Transportation Cabinet says I-65 South near the 1.5-mile marker in Simpson County is down to one lane due to a crash. Traffic is backed up north of Exit 6. Northbound traffic is moving slowly as well.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 southbound near the 1.5 mile marker in Simpson County is down to one lane due to a crash. Traffic is backed up north of Exit 6. Please use caution if traveling in this area. Northbound direction is running slower, but moving. pic.twitter.com/39RlLOwzko — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) September 21, 2022

