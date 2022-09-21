Warren Central shuts out Greenwood, wins 11th straight match

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fire-breathing Dragons want to run the table in the 4th Region.

Fresh off their 2A Soccer Championship entering this week, Warren Central boys soccer has now won 11 straight - fresh off the heels of a 2-0 win over district rival Greenwood.

Both teams went into penalty kicks in their respective season opener back in August but this would be much different. Warren Central took an early lead less than 10 minutes into the game thanks to a header from Peter Thang.

Right before halftime, a corner kick from the Dragons turned into another header, giving Warren Central a 2-0 lead for good.

The Dragons currently sit atop the 4th Region ranking and narrowly trail ahead of district-foe South Warren.

