Man who allegedly plotted to murder his wife waives preliminary hearing, case heads to Grand Jury

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A case involving a Bowling Green man accused of conspiring to murder his estranged wife is now headed to the Grand Jury.

Jeffrey Allan Young, 51, appeared in court on Wednesday, Sept. 21, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing for conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder charges.

The case will now go directly to a grand jury.

According to an arrest citation, a confidential informant was able to provide detectives with information and two audio recordings with Young from Sept. and Sept. 12 when Young allegedly sought out the confidential informant, to kill his wife after he spent time assuring their relationship looked like a healthy one from the outside, with the goal of not becoming a suspect.

Police said during the Sept. 6 recording, Young explains several ways he thought his plan for his wife to be murdered could play out.

Young was arrested on Sept. 13 and was released Sept. 14 on a $100,000 cash bond.

