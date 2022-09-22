A Chilly Start to Fall!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Welcome to Fall! With the passage of this morning’s front, much cooler air was transported into South Central Ky. Highs today reached 80 degrees early, but will fall short of that tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. High’s Friday will top out in the lower 70s. A slight look at rain exists Saturday and Sunday, as a week disturbance moves through. Otherwise look for Partly Sunny Skies and slightly warmer temps in the lower 80s. A reinforcing shot of cooler and dry air moves in next week. Look for Sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Much cooler. Low 47. Winds N at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 73. Low 56. Winds E at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. High 81. Low 62. Winds SW at 11 mph.

