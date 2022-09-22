Cooler air for the first day of Fall!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy first day of Fall! This afternoon will be around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon!

A cold front arrives with clouds and a few stray showers possible, mainly in the morning. Autumn arrives officially at 8:03 pm tonight, and just as it does, much cooler, drier air takes over! Many areas will wake up to upper 40s Friday morning. The work week will finish with beautiful weather Friday.

A weak system arrives over the weekend with a small chance for a few showers. The weekend will not be a washout, however. Another round of cool, dry air follows for early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: AM Clouds. A stray shower possible. Much cooler. High 76. Low 47. Winds N at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 72. Low 53. Winds E at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. High 80. Low 62. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 58

Record High Today: 98 (1931)

Record Low Today: 37 (1913)

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:44 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.24″ (-0.20″)

So Far This Year: 35.49″ (-1.72″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11/Small Particulate Matter: 54)

Pollen Count: 7.8 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

