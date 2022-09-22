Eastern Tennessee church builds home for Muhlenberg Co. tornado victim

The Rio Central Church and non-profit organization “Hope With A Hammer” drove up from...
The Rio Central Church and non-profit organization “Hope With A Hammer” drove up from Maryville, Tennessee to build Moore a brand new home, something she hasn’t had in nine months.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been nine months since the deadly December tornadoes devastated many Western Kentucky areas.

One Muhlenberg County woman, Brenda Moore, lost her home during the tornadoes. She and her dog were in the home when the tornadoes touched down, and launched them both across their yard.

“The tornado threw me out, then it picked me up and dropped me again,” Moore said.

“I just prayed to God the whole time. When I knew it was going to take us out of our home, I said, ‘God, it is up to you.’ I mean, there was nothing I could do.”

She and her dog had been living in a motel… Until now.

The Rio Central Church and non-profit organization “Hope With A Hammer” drove up from Maryville, Tennessee to build Moore a brand new home, something she has not had in nine months.

“I am so tired of living everywhere else,” Moore said.

Tommy Roberts, Senior Pastor of Rio Central Church, says coming to Kentucky was a lot like helping out a neighbor in need.

“Coming to Kentucky is just like coming into our own backyard. You folks are a lot like us and we really enjoy being here. We help people who can never help themselves,” said Roberts.

“If they are without insurance, without means, or even the amount of family that could even help them. We want to restore their lives back to them by building them a house, and we just pray that it sends a message that God has not forgotten about them.”

Hope With A Hammer is a community of skilled volunteers who are sent into some of the most helpless times in people’s lives. They not only have traveled to Kentucky for projects like these, but many states AND countries.

“We have gone as far as the Keys, south Texas, Louisiana. We have even built three homes for widows in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian.”

Brenda Moore says she is still in awe of the work that has been done over the last week, just for her. She also says if it was not for her faith, she would not be here in the first place.

“I am still like in a fog trying to figure it out. I mean, I never dreamed I would be back home. I did not think I was even going to live when it came,” said Moore.

“People say prayer does not help, yes it does. God hears you. The Devil may try to turn you a different way, but God hears you.”

All of the workers are volunteering their time, money, and effort in order to help with projects like these. No workers are getting paid, and at times are paying for the materials on their own.

If you wish to donate to the organization, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
Kentucky State Police
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison
BGPD says this man is the peeping suspect
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments
Accident
Roadway cleared after accident on Happy Valley Road
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

View From The Hill: WKU Dental Hygiene recognizing fifty years of graduates at Homecoming next month
WCSO deputy among 26 recruits completing 800 hours of training
KY Dept. of Criminal Justice Class 530 Graduates Basic Training
Jeffrey Young, arrested and charged with Complicity to Murder.
Man who allegedly plotted to murder his wife waives preliminary hearing, case heads to Grand Jury
Sen. Rand Paul speaks on topics across state, country
Sen. Rand Paul speaks on key topics across state, country