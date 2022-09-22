Fundraiser to Build Outdoor Memorial for Beloved Teacher

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tomorrow, there will be a fundraiser for beloved teacher Shanan Mills, a prominent figure at Bowling Green Independent Schools.

The fundraiser will go towards creating a monument worth of her stature.

It will be an outdoor classroom memorial structured as an open-air pavilion at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School.

The outdoor classroom will entail a concrete floor, wood frame, metal roof, and electrical hook-up.

The hope is that future students of Parker-Bennett-Curry will have opportunities to learn and grow using this outdoor classroom in honor of Shanan’s legacy as a passionate educator and an integral part of BGISD.

The fundraiser is partnered with both locations of Donatos here in Bowling Green and portions of the proceeds will go toward the Fundraiser regardless if the food is ordered for Dine -in, Carry-out or Drive-thru.

Funds are also being raised through a Go-Fund-Me for those that wish to donate online.

For more information you can contact Emily Davis through her phone number: (270) 799-3736, or through her email: davisoemily@gmail.com.

You can also contact Jacob Davis through his phone number: (270) 991-4211 or by email: jacob.davis@d1training.com.

