KSP investigating fatal, crash in Hart County

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BONNIEVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Bonnieville community.

Around 2 p.m. Sept. 20, troopers responded to the scene of the crash near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway.

Troopers say 26 year-old Hope Davis of Leitchfield was driving southbound on North Dixie Highway when for unknown reasons, the car veered off the right shoulder of the roadway.

The car struck a tree, overturned and caught fire.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner.

