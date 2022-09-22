KY Dept. of Criminal Justice Class 530 Graduates Basic Training

Warren County sheriff’s deputy among 26 recruits who completed 800 hours of training
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced that 26 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state have graduated the basic training academy.

“Congratulations to these 24 men and women who have dedicated themselves to 20 weeks of extensive basic training,” said Gov. Beshear. “I ask the commonwealth to join me and First Lady Beshear in prayer for a safe and fulfilling career of service for these heroes.”

DOCJT is committed to providing officers with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to protect the diverse communities they serve. The graduates of Class 530 received 800 hours of recruit-level instruction over 20 weeks. Major training areas include patrol procedures, physical training, vehicle operations, defensive tactics, criminal law, traffic and DUI, firearms, criminal investigations, cultural awareness, bias related crimes and tactical responses to crisis situations.

“I am proud of your commitment to learning the skills and knowledge presented in the Basic Training Academy and wish you success in implementing this training in your home communities,” said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. “You now carry with you the responsibility of serving with honor, integrity, fairness and transparency. Take this responsibility to heart and the people you protect will see how much you care.”

DOCJT provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police throughout the state, only excluding Louisville Metro Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police, which each have independent academies.

Class 530 graduates and their agencies are:

Louis E. Armstrong, Hopkinsville Police Department

Bennett R. Baldwin, Mt. Vernon Police Department

Tyler A. Burd, Warren County Sheriff’s Office

James Kenneth Cable, Paintsville Police Department

Zachary R. Chapman, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office

Lucas Davis, Hazard Police Department

Michael J. Davis, Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Zacary L. Downs, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

John D. Evans, Shively Police Department

Daymond F. Foster, Union County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas L. Hopkins, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office

Nathan W. Huff, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

Zachary B. King, Mt. Vernon Police Department

Ashley J. Mairose, Villa Hills Police Department

Jonathan R. Milburn, Stanford Police Department

Austin T. Miller, Henderson Police Department

Daniel Miller, Hazard Police Department

Colton H. Mott, Georgetown Police Department

Holly M. Necessary, Columbia Police Department

Madison Puryear, Frankfort Police Department

Justin S. Rader, Richmond Police Department

Andy I. Sanchez, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Isaiah D. Schneider, Bellevue Police Department

Travis K. Simmons, Shively Police Department

Shelby T. Tekulve, Bellevue Police Department

Matthew C. Wurster, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

