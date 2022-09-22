Madisonville Community College holds ribbon cutting for workforce center

Madisonville Community College holds ribbon cutting for workforce center
By Bernado Malone
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Community College now has a new workforce center.

Officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for the center. Both MCC and Henderson Community College will offer certification programs at the new workforce center for highly in-demand fields, including utility lineman and CDL licenses.

MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley says this will help the workforce tremendously.

“What we’re trying to do is give students an opportunity, a chance to get a degree and their license quickly to go out and make a good living,” Kelley said. “We’re also trying to help the workforce, we know we need these working out in our community. So this will allow more workers to be there.”

Their new center is located on State Road 874 in Clay.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
Kentucky State Police
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison
BGPD says this man is the peeping suspect
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments
Accident
Roadway cleared after accident on Happy Valley Road
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Police investigating fatal car crash in Hart Co.
Police investigating fatal car crash in Hart Co.
BG community bands together to find solution to affordable housing issue
BG community bands together to find solution to affordable housing issue
Crime Stoppers: BGPD is investigating the theft of several checks from a local church
Crime Stoppers: BGPD is investigating the theft of several checks from a local church
KY man pleads guilty to January 6 charges
KY man pleads guilty to January 6 charges
Woman reflects on surviving Bowling Green tornadoes and Hurricane Fiona
Woman reflects on surviving Bowling Green tornadoes and Hurricane Fiona