This week’s JA People of Action features Ginger Cleary

This week’s JA People of Action features Ginger Cleary, local State Farm Agent and Owner and JA board member. Ginger has been very involved with Junior Achievement for many years and has several things she loves about JA. A few of them are, “the easy to use and understand tools that JA provides volunteers and teachers to help our students with financial literacy and work readiness; how we provide a positive impact on the lives of the young people in our community and bring the outside business world into the classroom; how we can help students with understanding how to prepare for working with others in the classroom, working with co-workers and how volunteering in the community helps to make a difference; and I love how JA is always looking for opportunities to connect students with real life experiences.” She also said, “I was lucky enough to have JA come into my classroom as a student, have been able to volunteer as a JA teacher and experienced seeing my son, Blake Cleary, volunteer as a JA teacher. We are lucky in South Central Kentucky to have a strong Junior Achievement program that helps with not only the students and teachers but also works with our community to bring a positive impact. I am proud to have served on the JA board for the past 10 years in many different leadership positions and look forward to continuing to bring awareness on ways to become involved with JA and support our programs for our students.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

