Tornado recovery assistance meeting held for Christian County residents

By William Battle
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Long-Term Recovery Group for Christian County organized a meeting for residents with unmet needs following the tornadoes from December and January. The meeting was held at City Hall in Pembroke.

The United Way of the Pennyrile helped organize the group of civic organizations, individuals, and other donors during the spring.

Volunteers from Christian County Emergency Management, American Red Cross and Catholic Charities were on hand to assist residents in filling out financial assistance applications and provide guidance for those seeking help.

The number of people still requiring recovery assistance is difficult to estimate since many residents may be working with their insurance companies or organizations like FEMA. Both of those options involving a heavy amount of paperwork and photographs of damaged property.

Residents that missed the meeting and still require recovery assistance can call Christian County Emergency Management at 270-887-6253 or contact them on Facebook. The Long-Term Recovery Group for Christian County can also be contacted on social media.

