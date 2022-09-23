Bowling Green community members work to put put the ‘green’ back in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As “BG Strong” posters were displayed at the tree planting efforts event today, community members were reminded by the common goal between all of them- to be Bowling Green resilient and not let the tornado win.

City Commissioner, Carlos Bailey says, “December 11th may have rocked us, December 11th may have hurt us, but it did not stop us.”

Dozens of folks from different organizations worked together to plant 25, 25-gallon trees alongside Creason Road, near the Cedar Ridge and Crestmoor neighborhoods.

Through partnerships between Operation Pride, The Arbor Day Foundation, The Aramark Corporation and local leaders... beauty was able to be restored where it was once ripped from the ground.

Melanie Lawrence, executive director of Operation Pride says, “The Greenway was destroyed during the December tornado, and through our partnerships we are able to restore beauty and shade to the area.”

Seeing as today was the first day of fall, Lawrence says, “I think it’s quite fitting that we’re doing this on the first day of fall because while things are slowing down and becoming dormant, they have to do that for a new beginning.”

Lawrence also speaks more about how insurance has helped to rebuild homes, but hasn’t helped to support landscaping costs.

She goes on to explain the new “voucher program” and how Operation Pride and the City have teamed up to support tornado victims by way of restoring their greenery that was lost during the natural disaster.

Lawrence says, “We are partnering with six local small businesses that accept those vouchers. And the citizens may find the voucher on our website.”

Operation Pride has tracked which specific areas the tornado hit, by way of deciding which community members would be eligible to receive a $200 tree voucher.

You can visit Operation Pride’s website to learn more http://www.warrencountyky.gov/operation-PRIDE.

Lawrence with Operation Pride relayed that there will be plenty more trees to be planted around the city and they plan on taking those next steps soon.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.