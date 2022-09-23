Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.

Harding is a 53-years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray shorts. Officials say Harding was last known to be in the Bowling Green and Cumberland County area.

The picture of Harding’s truck below with a timestamp at around 4:30 p.m. which is apparently about five minutes before Harding was ever seen, a friend says.

Anyone with information should call 931-243-3266.

Missing man's car (Preston Cleary)

If anyone has any information about this individual please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 931-243-3266. Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 22, 2022

