Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Missing man reported in Ky. and Tenn.
Missing man reported in Ky. and Tenn.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.

Harding is a 53-years old, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and was last seen wearing a green shirt and gray shorts. Officials say Harding was last known to be in the Bowling Green and Cumberland County area.

The picture of Harding’s truck below with a timestamp at around 4:30 p.m. which is apparently about five minutes before Harding was ever seen, a friend says.

Anyone with information should call 931-243-3266.

Missing man's car
Missing man's car(Preston Cleary)

If anyone has any information about this individual please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 931-243-3266.

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 22, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the ever-growing population in Warren County, comes an increase in occupancies and prices,...
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green
Accident
KSP investigating fatal crash in Hart County
Matthew Burns, arrested for allegedly stealing business client's information.
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
Kentucky State Police
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department

Latest News

Murder Arrest
Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August
Warren County Property taxes can be paid online this year.
Warren County Property taxes can be paid online starting Oct. 1
Warren Co. Fiscal Court approves trolley project to be run by Friends of L&N Depot.
Warren Fiscal Court approves grant request for trolley project
BGFD Firehouse Festival
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th