Four new heavy equipment machinery simulators allow for high school students to get a real hands-on experience

Warren County Area Technology Center's four new heavy machinery simulators.
Warren County Area Technology Center's four new heavy machinery simulators.(Lindsey Jenkins)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A $392,000 grant recently secured the purchase of four heavy equipment simulators for the Warren County Area Technology Center.

The students took turns testing out the new equipment today.

Warren County high school senior, Casey Murray says, “It’s the only kind of experience you can get except out in the workplace of course. It’s like being on a real excavator. You get to dig and stuff like that. Obviously you get to have a real feeling of what it feels like.”

The course teacher, Michael Holtgraver, who has a primarily military heavy machinery background, says the simulator will provide students a real-world experience without them having to operate on an actual piece of equipment.

Holtgraver says, “The ability to use the simulators in the classroom versus just me standing up here in front of the class and teaching them monotonous information over and over and over again, it gives them the ability to actually put their hands on and that should engage more students to come out and at least try the course and take that experience and provide that back to the community through employment.”

The teacher mentioned that the use of the simulators helps to eliminate a cognitive learning gap that lies between power point and textbook learning for a hands-on job.

These simulators are the first of their kind in South Central Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
Kentucky State Police
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison
BGPD says this man is the peeping suspect
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments
Accident
Roadway cleared after accident on Happy Valley Road
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

View From The Hill: WKU Dental Hygiene recognizing fifty years of graduates at Homecoming next month
Community members come together to discuss inflation, affordable housing and what they plan to...
Bowling Green community members band together with plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis
BGPD says this man is the peeping suspect
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments
Hospice of Southern Kentucky annual LOTUS Gala
The Hospice of Southern Kentucky’s annual LOTUS Award Gala