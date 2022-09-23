Hopkinsville man charged with murder for death of Fort Campbell soldier

Jaquavon Poindexter was served a warrant for murder of Fort Campbell soldier
Jaquavon Poindexter was served a warrant for murder of Fort Campbell soldier(Logan County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man in Hopkinsville has been arrested for the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier on Aug. 13.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office served 21 year-old Jaquavon Poindexter the warrant for murder on Sept. 22.

He allegedly was in a car with an adult and a minor at a party, when he fired a shot and killed 20 year-old Joshua Burks.

The adult passenger in Poindexter’s car, allegedly fired 11 more shots, three hitting Burk’s car.

Further investigation let to charges against Poindexter.

He is currently held at the Logan County Detention Center without bond.

