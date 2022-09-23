Hopkinsville man charged with murder for death of Fort Campbell soldier

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A man in Hopkinsville has been arrested for the shooting death of a Fort Campbell soldier on Aug. 13.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office served 21 year-old Jaquavon Poindexter the warrant for murder on Sept. 22.

He allegedly was in a car with an adult and a minor at a party, when he fired a shot and killed 20 year-old Joshua Burks.

The adult passenger in Poindexter’s car, allegedly fired 11 more shots, three hitting Burk’s car.

Further investigation let to charges against Poindexter.

He is currently held at the Logan County Detention Center without bond.

