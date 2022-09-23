Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There will be something special to see in the sky Monday night for astronomers, both professional and amateur.

Jupiter will be closer to Earth than usual on September 26.

According to NASA, this will be the nearest the largest planet in the solar system has been to Earth in nearly six decades.

Scientists say Jupiter will appear bigger and brighter because it will “only” be 367 million miles away.

That’s almost half the distance the planet is from the Earth at its farthest.

Experts say the best place to get a view of Jupiter on Monday will be a highly elevated spot in a dark and dry area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the ever-growing population in Warren County, comes an increase in occupancies and prices,...
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green
Accident
KSP investigating fatal crash in Hart County
Matthew Burns, arrested for allegedly stealing business client's information.
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
Kentucky State Police
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka effective immediately for the 2022-23 season.
Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations
Within the past month and a half, roughly 10 realtors say they’ve dealt with a man posing to be...
Multiple real estate agents say they are being catfished by a man posing to be a wealthy buyer
Barbara Ard ended up going to the emergency room, got 20 stitches, a series of rabies shots, a...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation