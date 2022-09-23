A little warmer this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday marked the first day of fall, and the weather stayed true to form! Things warm up a bit this weekend with slim chances for a bit of rain.

Shots of rain for the next two days

A weak system closes in on the region this weekend. It will spread some clouds our way, with small chances for a few isolated showers both days. Most of us will stay dry through Sunday. Afternoon readings climb into the lower 80s Saturday and again Sunday with warmer overnight temps.

Next week brings us more awesome autumn weather! Expect plenty of sunshine each day Monday through Friday, with highs in the 70s and chilly overnight lows in the 40s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible. High 81. Low 60. Winds SW at 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. High 83. Low 54. Winds W at 13 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 75. Low 47. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 74

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 57

Record High: 95 (1910)

Record Low: 37 (1918)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.24″ (-0.55″)

Yearly Precip: 35.49″ (-2.04″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:41 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 35 /Small Particulate Matter: 8)

Mold Count: Moderate (7144 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen: 6.8 (Moderate - Ragweed)

