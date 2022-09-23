Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information

Matthew Burns, arrested for allegedly stealing business client's information.
Matthew Burns, arrested for allegedly stealing business client's information.(Warren County Jail)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information.

Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.

If Burns has provided IT support or managed your business accounts, please contact the police.

For any questions or concerns please contact Detective Buss at 270-393-4155 or email at tim.buss@bgky.org

