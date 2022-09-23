Scottsville policeman speaks on National Child Passenger Safety Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -National child passenger safety week is going on this week.

September 18th through the 24th is recognized as a week dedicated to child passenger safety.

This week reminds parents to always double check that they are taking precautions to give their children the best chance at survival in case of an accident.

Sergeant Jeremy Centers is a police officer at the Scottsville Police Department, and he also plays the role of the station “technician.”

Technicians are available to approve car seats at any time a parent or guardian needs it, said Sgt. Centers.

Sgt. Centers says, “Having children in an improper car seat during a vehicle collision, is one of the worst things that could happen. It is the number one leading cause of child’s deaths. Therefore, we encourage parents and guardians to check their car seats and make sure they’re up to date.”

Sgt. Centers also explained that parents should check for cracks in the car seat as well.

It is important to make sure your child fits in their car seat according to age, height, and weight.

Sgt. Centers advised those to read the owner’s manual of the car seat to learn more about it.

If you’re questioning whether or not your child’s car seat is installed correctly, Sgt. Centers encourages you to visit your local police station to see if a technician can help.

National Child Passenger Safety Week September 18th-24th (Allen County Health Department)

