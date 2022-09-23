Scottsville policeman speaks on National Child Passenger Safety Week

National Child Passenger Safety Week
National Child Passenger Safety Week(WBKO)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -National child passenger safety week is going on this week.

September 18th through the 24th is recognized as a week dedicated to child passenger safety.

This week reminds parents to always double check that they are taking precautions to give their children the best chance at survival in case of an accident.

Sergeant Jeremy Centers is a police officer at the Scottsville Police Department, and he also plays the role of the station “technician.”

Technicians are available to approve car seats at any time a parent or guardian needs it, said Sgt. Centers.

Sgt. Centers says, “Having children in an improper car seat during a vehicle collision, is one of the worst things that could happen. It is the number one leading cause of child’s deaths. Therefore, we encourage parents and guardians to check their car seats and make sure they’re up to date.”

Sgt. Centers also explained that parents should check for cracks in the car seat as well.

It is important to make sure your child fits in their car seat according to age, height, and weight.

Sgt. Centers advised those to read the owner’s manual of the car seat to learn more about it.

If you’re questioning whether or not your child’s car seat is installed correctly, Sgt. Centers encourages you to visit your local police station to see if a technician can help.

National Child Passenger Safety Week September 18th-24th
National Child Passenger Safety Week September 18th-24th(Allen County Health Department)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the ever-growing population in Warren County, comes an increase in occupancies and prices,...
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green
Accident
KSP investigating fatal crash in Hart County
Matthew Burns, arrested for allegedly stealing business client's information.
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
Kentucky State Police
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department

Latest News

The 22-year-old claims he was acting in self-defense, as his older brother was attempting to...
Bowling Green man arrested for shooting his brother; claims self-defense
Missing man reported in Ky. and Tenn.
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Murder Arrest
Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August
Warren County Property taxes can be paid online this year.
Warren County Property taxes can be paid online starting Oct. 1