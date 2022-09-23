Study: These US airports were ranked the best this year

Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and...
Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and arrivals and departures.(MGN Online)
By WCCO staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCCO) - Getting to your destination is said to be half the fun, but some U.S. airport travelers don’t feel that way.

The J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study reveals overall satisfaction has fallen 25 points on a thousand-point scale compared to data from the year before.

This comes as air travel has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Among the best-ranked major airports are Minneapolis-Saint Paul International, San Francisco International and John F. Kennedy International.

The worst airport, according to the survey, is Newark Liberty International.

Others on the bottom of the list include Chicago O’Hare International and Boston Logan International.

The findings were based on information from August 2021 through July of this year.

Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and arrivals and departures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the ever-growing population in Warren County, comes an increase in occupancies and prices,...
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green
Accident
KSP investigating fatal crash in Hart County
Kentucky State Police
Bowling Green drug trafficker sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison
Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing...
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
Police respond.
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck

Latest News

A displaced seal who wandered into police station was rescued and will be returned to wild.
Displaced seal wanders into police station in Massachusetts
Dozens worked together to plant 25, 25-gallon trees alongside Creason Road.
Bowling Green community members work to put put the ‘green’ back in Bowling Green
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Poppy's Field Trip Visits Allen County Primary Center
Poppy's Field Trip Visits Allen County Primary Center